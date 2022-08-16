On Sunday evening, The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted the five Christmas Day games that the NBA reportedly plans to put in the 2022-23 schedule, which comes out later this week. As projected rosters stand, there could be seven Duke basketball alums in action between that ratings-friendly afternoon and evening.

Here's the complete list of matchups, in the order that Charania seems to suggest:

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

Potentially, Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen will be on the floor in the first game, facing a 2016-17 Duke teammate in Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum. It's worth noting here that, per Charania, Tatum's Celtics will be one of four teams tipping off the season on Oct. 18 (the Celtics host the 76ers before the Lakers play at the Warriors).

The second Christmas Day bout could give Duke basketball fans a chance to see three former players of now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, all for the Knicks. They are shooting guard RJ Barrett, small forward Cam Reddish, and shooting guard Trevor Keels, now on a two-way contract after going No. 42 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft.

Another NBA Blue Devil on a new two-way contract, power forward Jack White, may get minutes for the Nuggets in the third bout.

No Duke names are currently on either roster for the fourth game.

In the presumed nightcap, 2015 Blue Devil national champion Tyus Jones should be backing up point guard Ja Morant for the Grizzlies.

Six Duke basketball products played on Christmas Day last year: Allen with the Bucks; Tatum and Jabari Parker with the Celtics; Barrett with the Knicks; and Reddish and Jalen Johnson with the Atlanta Hawks.

