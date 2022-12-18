Skip to main content

Duke basketball alum leading NBA in 3-point percentage again

Duke basketball's Luke Kennard has been on fire from deep for the Clippers.
Last season, former two-year Duke basketball lefty guard Luke Kennard led the NBA with his 44.9 shooting percentage beyond the arc. And this season, the 2017 late lottery pick, now a sixth-year pro in his third campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers, looks well on his way to repeating as the top 3-point marksman.

Following his 4-for-6 clip from downtown in Saturday's 102-93 home win over the Washington Wizards, Kennard stands atop the list at 48.8 percent (39-for-80).

Kennard finished with a season-high 20 points against Washington, marking the first time he's reached double-digit points four straight times this season. He added four boards and two assists in 29 minutes of action.

The Wizards' NBA Blue Devil, center Vernon Carey Jr., was on the bench but did not enter the contest; he's played in only three games this season.

Between Luke Kennard's past four appearances — he sat out the Clippers' home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night due to right calf soreness — the 26-year-old has shot 13-for-25 from deep. Los Angeles won all four of those games.

Perhaps during All-Star Weekend in February, the 6-foot-5 Duke basketball product will get a shot to build on last season's runner-up performance in the NBA 3-Point Contest.

"Cool Hand Luke" is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists for the Clippers (18-14), who sit at No. 7 in the Western Conference standings. They now have three days off before hosting the Eastern Conference cellar-dwelling Charlotte Hornets (7-22) at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

