The Charlotte Hornets (14-36) are only 4-9 in January. But Mason Plumlee and Mark Williams, the team's two Duke basketball products in the paint, are enjoying career months.

Each finished with a double-digit point total in Thursday night's 111-96 home win over the Chicago Bulls, and neither missed a shot from the field.

Williams finished with 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting and six rebounds in 18 minutes on the floor. Plumlee went 9-for-9 from the field en route to 21 points and 12 boards in 30 minutes, becoming only the third Hornets player to ever tally at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game without missing a shot from the field.

After spending most of the first two months of his rookie season in the G League, Mark Williams has all but solidified a role as Mason Plumlee's primary backup. He's played in all but one of the Hornets' 13 games this calendar year, averaging 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 14.8 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, Plumlee has played and started in all 13 games in January, averaging 17.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting an insane 77.3 percent from the field in his 30.1 minutes per game.

Previously, his highest scoring average across any month as a pro was 13.5 points in January 2015, his second season in the league following a four-year Duke basketball campaign.

At age 32 and now shooting with his left hand, Mason Plumlee is averaging career-highs across the board this season with his 12.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game, shooting 67.4 percent from the field.

