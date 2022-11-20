From the looks of the replay and given the circumstances, Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin must have been holding back a proud smile when his son, Duke basketball product AJ Griffin, hit the game-winner for the Atlanta Hawks (10-6) in their 124-122 home overtime victory over the Raptors (9-8) on Saturday night.

The NBA Blue Devil was in the right place at the right time to receive teammate Trae Young's 30-foot pass and deliver a layup at the buzzer.

His heroics resulted in an on-court water bottle shower from a couple of other Hawks.

He deserved it. After all, AJ Griffin's last bucket was his fourth in overtime, accounting for eight of Atlanta's 13 points in the extra five minutes. The 19-year-old rookie forward, currently the third-youngest player in the NBA, finished his 30 minutes of action with 17 points, five boards, one assist, one steal, one block, and zero turnovers.

AJ Griffin, who has now carved out a regular role for the Hawks and is averaging 7.7 points across his 12 appearances this season, shared the following feel-good moment with his dad as the Raptors loaded up their team bus.

Former Duke basketball guard Gary Trent Jr. did not play for the Toronto Raptors as he recovers from a hip injury and non-COVID illness. As for the other former Blue Devil on the Atlanta Hawks roster, forward Jalen Johnson did not register a point, rebound, or assist in his five minutes on the floor.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.