It makes sense that Chicago Bulls fans might detest Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen. After all, the former four-year Duke basketball star, whose reputation as a tripper and so-called "dirty player" first spread in college, committed a flagrant foul on Alex Caruso in January that left the first-year Chicago guard with a fractured wrist.

RELATED: Jaw-dropping prep models game after two former Blue Devils

But Allen trended on Twitter this weekend because of a graphic from Slam Studios that claims the 26-year-old Florida native is the most-hated player in the eyes of 10 percent of all NBA fanbases.

Again, it's no surprise that the Bulls are one of the three that supposedly view Allen as their supervillain.

However, the other two made far less sense to many on Twitter. Those two are the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.

Judging by the comments section, many believe folks in Los Angeles may despise Allen because some still revere Caruso, who spent his first four years as a pro with the Lakers before ending up in Chicago.

As for the San Antonio faithful, seemingly no one understands why they allegedly loathe Allen the most. Several chimed in to nominate Kawhi Leonard for that "award" instead.

Another Duke basketball product makes the cut

Grayson Allen isn't the only former Duke basketball player who pops up multiple times on the list. No, the graphic suggests fanbases of the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors dislike current Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving the most.

Doing the math, Slam Studios argues that these two NBA Blue Devils combine for "most hated" status among almost 20 percent of NBA fanbases.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers leads the way by appearing eight times.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.