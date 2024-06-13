Duke Basketball Great Gets Second Interview With Lakers Brass
A few weeks ago, JJ Redick looked like the frontrunner to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. But the interest from reigning back-to-back UConn national champion Dan Hurley changed the story for a spell. Now that Hurley has turned down the opportunity, though, the former four-year Duke basketball star has a chance to lock down his position as the outright leader in the franchise's search.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday morning, the 39-year-old Redick, who is a former 15-year NBA sharpshooter now thriving as a well-known podcaster alongside Lakers superstar LeBron James while also working alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke on the ABC/ESPN lead NBA broadcast team, is set to "formally interview for the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching job this weekend."
Wojnarowski added that "a strong performance is expected to move him to the forefront of the franchise's search."
A few hours later, The Athletic's Shams Charania, who hinted at JJ Redick's status as the perceived favorite back in late May, chimed in again by reminding folks that this won't be the Duke basketball legend's first time talking to the Lakers about their opening.
"This is the second time that JJ Redick is meeting with [vice president of basketball operations and general manager] Rob Pelinka and the Lakers," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. "He met with Rob Pelinka and the Lakers the week of May 13 at the Draft Combine in Chicago. They met for nearly two hours there, from what I was told..."
