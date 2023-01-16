The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) have lost five straight and are approaching the bottom of the Western Conference standings. But at least their full-time starting point guard, Duke basketball alum Tre Jones, appears in peak form.

On Sunday night, Jones finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and only one turnover across his 35 minutes of action in the Spurs' 132-119 home loss to the Sacramento Kings (24-18). It was the 23-year-old's seventh straight outing reaching double figures in the points column and his sixth straight scoring 16 or more.

RELATED: Duke's Jones brothers put on show in Memphis

One of Jones' buckets against the Kings caught folks' attention on social media and seemed to symbolize the new heights he's reaching as a pro.

With six seconds remaining in the first half, he looked bouncier than ever with the following emphatic putback slam that would be impressive for anyone, even more so for a mere 6-foot-1 floor general:

Jones, who went No. 41 overall at the 2020 NBA Draft following two memorable campaigns as a Duke basketball star, is now averaging a career-high 13.8 points, more than double his average last season. That's not to mention his 6.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

He ranks among the top 20 in the league this season in assists, steals, and free throw percentage (89.6). Plus, it's worth noting he's played and started in all but one of his team's 44 games thus far.

Next up for Tre Jones and the San Antonio Spurs is a home bout against the Brooklyn Nets (27-15), including former Duke basketball guards Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry, at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.