Duke basketball products Seth Curry and Mark Williams are now set to be teammates in Charlotte.

Former Duke basketball guard Seth Curry is returning to his hometown. Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Charlotte Hornets are sending PJ Washington and two second-round draft picks to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Curry, Grant Williams, and a first-round pick.

Curry, in his 10th year in the league since going undrafted following three seasons with the Blue Devils after transferring from Liberty, was one of three Duke talents on the Mavericks roster. The other two are full-time starters in superstar guard Kyrie Irving and rookie center Dereck Lively II.

Now, the 33-year-old Curry will be one of two NBA Blue Devils in Charlotte, along with second-year big man Mark Williams.

Williams, averaging 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds as a full-time starter in his 19 appearances this go-round, has been out of commission for the struggling Hornets (10-40) since early December while dealing with a back contusion.

Meanwhile, Curry, who grew up in Charlotte alongside Steph Curry when their dad, Dell, was a Hornets fixture in the 1990s, has played 36 games for the Mavericks this season. He's shooting 36.3 percent beyond the arc, but his 4.3 points in 12.7 minutes per outing mark his lowest contributions since his second year as a pro.

As of Seth Curry's move to the Hornets, his ninth stop in the league, eight NBA teams boast two former Duke basketball players. That includes Charlotte with Curry and Williams, of course, plus Dallas with Irving and Lively.

The other six are the New Orleans Pelicans (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram), Toronto Raptors (RJ Barrett, Gary Trent Jr.), Washington Wizards (Tyus Jones, Marvin Bagley III), Brooklyn Nets (Harry Giles, Dariq Whitehead), Atlanta Hawks (Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin), and Orlando Magic (Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.).

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI.com for more updates on NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.