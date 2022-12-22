Until Wednesday night, per ESPN Stats & Info, only two NBA players in the past 40 years had scored 20 or more points in at least 20 of their first 26 games. One was UNC basketball alum Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls in 1984. And the other was Duke basketball product Zion Williamson with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020.

Now, that exclusive group includes a second NBA Blue Devil in Paolo Banchero, who, like Williamson, went No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft following an ACC Rookie of the Year campaign at Duke.

In his 26th game as a pro, the Orlando Magic's 6-foot-10, 250-pound rookie forward tallied 23 points, including the following bullish bucket with under a minute to play against the Houston Rockets to help seal a 116-110 road win.

In fairness to Jordan, he needed only 24 games to post his 20th 20-point outing, and he totaled 21 such outings through 26 games. Furthermore, the NBA legend went on play in all 82 games that season and finished with otherworldly averages for a rookie: 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.

That said, Michael Jordan was 21 years old at the time. Paolo Banchero and Zion Williamson didn't reach No. 20 until their 26th game, but they did so well before turning 21.

Due to a late start to his rookie year after recovering from a knee injury, Williamson's 26th game and 20th 20-point performance didn't come until two games into his sophomore NBA season.

As for Banchero, he looks well on his way to joining Jordan as an NBA Rookie of the Year. The 20-year-old Seattle native is averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steals for an Orlando Magic squad that has won seven of its past eight games.

The Magic (12-21), who have been without former Duke basketball big man Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) for a month but expect his return next time out, host the San Antonio Spurs (10-20) and NBA Blue Devil Tre Jones at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

