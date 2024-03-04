The Hornets now boast two Duke basketball big men once again, along with a former Blue Devil sniper.

Less than two weeks ago, former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Texas native played only one game, going scoreless in five minutes of mop-up duty, and the franchise let him go a few days before his deal expired.

No worries. On Saturday, the Hornets announced the signing of Bolden to a two-way contract, a significant upgrade from the temporary status he held for about a week. And on Sunday evening, he came off the bench during their road outing against the Toronto Raptors, featuring former Blue Devil guards Gary Trent Jr. and RJ Barrett.

Bolden, who spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, has now played a total of 11 NBA games since going undrafted in 2019.

He began his 2023-24 campaign on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. But he saw action in only two games, and the Bucks waived him in early January.

Now, the 25-year-old's return to the Hornets, paired with former Duke basketball big man Harry Giles' inked two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last week, bumps the number of Blue Devils on an active NBA contract to exactly two dozen.

Marques Bolden joins two other NBA Blue Devils in Charlotte: veteran reserve guard Seth Curry, dealing with an ankle injury, and second-year center Mark Williams, a full-time starter when healthy. The 7-foot Williams has been out of commission since early December due to a lingering back injury.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI.com for more updates on NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.