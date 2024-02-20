At least temporarily, Charlotte has three former Duke basketball players on contract.

Three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden began this season on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Although he saw action in only two games and didn't score a point, it was a promising sign in his pro career considering he hadn't played in the NBA since his limited 2020-21 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But the Bucks waived Bolden back in early January.

Now, though, the 25-year-old Texas native, undrafted in 2019 after frequently drawing a start alongside Zion Williamson & Co. for the electrifying 2018-19 Blue Devils, has agreed to a 10-day deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the signing on Tuesday morning.

Marques Bolden becomes the third Duke basketball talent on contract with the Hornets (13-41), alongside second-year center Mark Williams, who remains out indefinitely with a back injury, and veteran guard Seth Curry, who landed in Charlotte from the Dallas Mavericks via the trade route earlier this month.

That said, there's no guarantee Bolden will receive any minutes in upcoming games, and chances are his time on the roster won't extend beyond the next week and a half.

As Charania noted, Bolden has been in the G League, where he's spent most of his career, and has averaged 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across the Wisconsin Herd's current six-game winning streak.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI.com for more updates on NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.