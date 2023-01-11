Last week, 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum leapfrogged Paul Pierce and Larry Bird to move to No. 2 on the list of the most points by a Boston Celtics player in the first half of a season.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

Then earlier this week, the 24-year-old forward passed John Havlicek and now owns the franchise record with his 1,202 points through the team's first 41 games as the Celtics (29-12) carry their NBA-best record into the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Tatum has a legit shot this year at becoming the first Duke basketball product to win the NBA MVP award. The former No. 3 overall draft pick, now in his sixth year as a pro, has played in all but two games this season, averaging a career-high 30.8 points to go along with 7.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Havlicek's 2,338 points in 1970-71 remain the most for an entire season in franchise history. And Bird's 29.9 points per game in 1987-88 still stand as the Celtics' scoring-average record.

So clearly, Tatum is in an ideal position to challenge both records. It doesn't hurt that he's entering the second half of the season with a full head of steam; after all, his 32 points in Monday night's 107-99 home win over the Chicago Bulls (19-22) marked his 12th straight appearance scoring 25 or more points.

Next up for Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics is a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. As for the Pelicans' Duke basketball talents, Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) are still out of commission with injuries.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.