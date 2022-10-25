Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 38 points. Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and former Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving poured in 37 apiece.

Together, those four totaled 150 points in the Grizzlies' 134-124 home win over the Nets on Monday night and, in the process, became the first four players to score more than 35 points in an NBA game since 1983. And it's only the third such occurrence of all time.

Furthermore, according to the official NBA History Twitter account, Morant, Bane, Durant, and Irving represent the only group to accomplish the feat without requiring overtime.

Yes, that is quite a pair of opposing bucket-getting duos, especially considering they all shot better than 50 percent from the field.

Kyrie Irving, now averaging 27.3 points and 5.7 assists across the Nets' 1-2 start, added eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 39 minutes on the court. The 30-year-old point guard shot 14-for-24 from the field, 2-for-6 beyond the arc, and 7-for-8 from the foul line.

His former Blue Devil teammate, Nets shooting guard Seth Curry, did not play as he continues to recover from his offseason ankle surgery.

The other Duke basketball product in the game, point guard Tyus Jones, played 24 minutes off the bench for the 3-1 Grizzlies, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, and one assist while shooting 4-for-10 from the field.

