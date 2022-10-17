According to a tweet from ESPN's Andrew Lopez, the New Orleans Pelicans limited Zion Williamson in practice on Sunday while he bounces back from a seemingly minor ankle injury. But head coach Willie Green said he's hoping the former Duke basketball one-and-done will go through a full practice on Monday.

That suggests the Pelicans expect Williamson to be ready for their season opener at the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Williamson has not been on the court in regular-season action since May 4, 2021, after sitting out all last season while recovering from a foot injury.

On Wednesday night, the 22-year-old power forward rolled his left ankle during a drive in the second quarter of a 120-103 preseason loss at the Miami Heat.

Following that game, the New Orleans Pelicans listed the 2021 All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick as "day-to-day." And while speaking to the media at the time, Williamson poked fun at all the overreactions on Twitter:

"You know, Twitter already did its thing...They're the doctor, apparently, but I'm straight."

However, Zion Williamson sat out the Pelicans' final preseason game, a 120-111 home win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

New Orleans' other Duke basketball product, seventh-year NBA sensation Brandon Ingram, did play against the Hawks but missed the team's first four preseason games while dealing with a sore toe.

So the Pelicans did not get a chance to see their entire starting cast take the floor in the preseason.

