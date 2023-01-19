Charlotte Hornets rookie Mark Williams began the 2022-23 season gaining confidence as a pro, putting up big numbers in the G League. Then the 7-foot-1, 240-pounder, who went No. 15 overall at the NBA Draft following consistent growth across two Duke basketball campaigns, replaced Nick Richards as Charlotte's backup center.

And in light of his latest outing, one aspect of the Hornets' looming decisions in the trade market should be simple: view Williams as the franchise's future in the paint no matter what.

The 21-year-old tied his career-high with 17 points in Wednesday night's 122-117 win at the Houston Rockets, adding six boards and five blocks during only 19 minutes off the bench. He shot 8-for-10 from the field and 1-for-1 from the charity stripe.

Not only was Williams the Hornets' official Player of the Game, but according to The Lead, he also became the first NBA player since Herb Williams in 1983 to total at least 17 points and five blocks while playing less than 20 minutes in a game.

Consequently, Williams has many asking why he isn't on the floor more often.

Through 15 appearances this season, his averages per 36 minutes are off the charts for a first-year NBA big man: 18.1 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals while shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 74.2 percent from the foul line.

Sure, he's also averaging 4.8 fouls and 2.1 turnovers per 36 minutes. That said, one would think more minutes — he's yet to play more than 21 in any game for the Hornets — is the best solution to Mark Williams figuring it all out further alongside Charlotte's other promising young talents.

Considering the Hornets have next to zero chance of making the NBA Playoffs, perhaps Williams should even enter the starting lineup in place of the team's other Duke basketball product, veteran Mason Plumlee, for the rest of the year.

As the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches with Charlotte hanging out around the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the Hornets could capitalize on Plumlee's impressive year by trading the 32-year-old to a squad gearing up for the postseason and in need of a quality center with experience.

Against the Rockets, Plumlee produced another solid stat line: 17 points, nine rebounds, and three steals in 29 minutes. He's averaging career-highs with 11.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and a 65.9 field goal percentage.

