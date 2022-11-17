Skip to main content

Former Duke basketball star in midst of dreadful stretch for Knicks

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett can't buy a 3-point bucket of late.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Despite the frigid shooting by Duke basketball product RJ Barrett across the past three games, the New York Knicks (8-7) have posted two straight wins on the road against top-four teams in the Western Conference standings. They beat the Denver Nuggets, 106-103, on Wednesday after defeating the Utah Jazz, 118-111, the previous night.

Again, though, Barrett has been as relentless as he often was a Duke Blue Devil in trying to shake off his shooting woes.

Between the past three outings, the 22-year-old, who went No. 3 overall at the 2019 NBA Draft after his one-and-done Duke basketball campaign, has shot a combined 0-for-16 from downtown. That has dropped his season 3-point percentage to 28.6, marking a career-low for the time being.

Barrett's cold streak includes Sunday's 145-135 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in which he rode the bench for most of the second half after going 2-for-10 from the field before the break.

Since scoring 30 points for the first time this season in a 121-112 home win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Barrett's scoring totals are four, 18, and 11 while shooting a combined 11-for-46 from the field.

Meanwhile, the other 2018-19 Duke basketball one-and-done on the New York Knicks roster, Cam Reddish, has emerged as a consistently efficient scorer across the past three games. He's totaled 55 points in this stretch while shooting a combined 20-for-35 from the field, 4-for-11 beyond the arc, and 11-for-12 from the charity stripe.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

RJ Barrett is averaging 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists this season. As for Cam Reddish, the former No. 10 overall draft pick is averaging 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

The Knicks stay on the road to play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Friday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

