Less than one minute into the Detroit Pistons' 115-99 preseason home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, former Duke basketball star and current Pistons starting center Marvin Bagley III suffered an injury. His teammates had to help him hobble off the court and into the locker room.

During a Thunder transition attack, Bagley's left foot slid out from under him while backpedaling into a defensive stance near the basket, causing his right knee to twist and buckle awkwardly. The fifth-year NBA Blue Devil did not return to the game.

According to a tweet from Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Bagley will undergo an MRI, so we should know more about the status of his knee on Wednesday. But from the looks of the fall, it's safe to say this could be another unfortunate setback for the former No. 2 overall draft pick.

Considering the regular season begins next week and that Bagley appears in store for a substantial role with the 2022-23 Pistons, this setback might be the most untimely.

After seeing his role dwindle across 3.5 seasons with the Sacramento Kings while dealing with a long list of injuries (knee, thumb, foot, calf, wrist, groin) and a seemingly stormy relationship with Kings brass, Bagley landed in Detroit via a four-team trade in February.

He then averaged an encouraging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 18 appearances for the Pistons, the same franchise that drafted Bagley's maternal grandfather, four-time NBA All-Star Joe Caldwell, in 1964.

In other words, Duke basketball's 2017-18 ACC Player of the Year, who relies on rabbit-like reflexes to produce around the rim, appears in an ideal place to reboot his career.

Hopefully, the MRI reveals an injury to the 23-year-old Marvin Bagley III that is less severe than the replay suggests.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.