Grayson Allen flagrantly fouls Duke basketball teammate, plays hero

Two former Duke basketball guards were at the center of an eventful ending.
A flagrant foul by Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen helped former Duke basketball teammate Gary Trent Jr. and the Toronto Raptors force overtime on Wednesday night. But in the end, Allen played the part of a hero as the Bucks escaped with a 104-101 road win.

The Raptors faced a seemingly impossible 90-69 deficit with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Trent, whose one-and-done Blue Devil campaign coincided with Allen's senior year in 2017-18, scored seven points in the final 30 seconds of regulation.

He splashed a three from the top of the key with 29.1 ticks left, pulling his team to within six at 97-91. As Trent pulled up for that shot, Allen was late swiping at the ball, resulting in a flagrant foul from his hand hitting his fellow Duke basketball product in the crotch area.

Gary Trent Jr., who finished with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in his 45 minutes of action, knocked down the ensuing free throw.

Toronto retained possession, and Scottie Barnes scored on a layup four seconds later to make it a one-possession game with 25.1 seconds remaining. Then following a Bucks turnover and Raptors timeout, Trent drilled a step-back 27-footer with 1.1 seconds on the clock to send the contest into overtime.

However, Grayson Allen, who tallied 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in his 32 minutes on the floor, had the last laugh. He scored five of Milwaukee's seven points in overtime, including the game-winning three from the corner with 11.1 seconds remaining.

Allen is averaging 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists as a full-time starter for the Milwaukee Bucks (25-13), now only one game back of the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics and their former Duke basketball star, Jayson Tatum.

Meanwhile, Trent has drawn starts in 21 of his 31 outings this season for the Raptors (16-22). He's averaging 18.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

