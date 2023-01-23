On Monday morning, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the New York Knicks have been expressing interest in trading for Milwaukee Bucks starter and former four-year Duke basketball guard Grayson Allen.

The Knicks already have three NBA Blue Devils on contract: starting guard RJ Barrett, reserve wing Cam Reddish, and two-way guard Trevor Keels.

But Keels has appeared in only one game. And it's been no secret that Reddish seems likely to end up elsewhere before the league's Feb. 9 trade deadline; after all, the 23-year-old former lottery pick has been riding the pine with the Knicks since early December.

Scotto noted Allen and Reddish could be part of the same trade or that Reddish could join Allen, the only Duke basketball product currently on the Bucks roster, in Milwaukee.

This season, Grayson Allen's second in Milwaukee, the 27-year-old has played 42 games and drawn 40 starting nods for a Bucks team that now sits at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings with its 29-17 record.

Allen, who went No. 21 overall at the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from downtown in his 27.3 minutes per game. Furthermore, he boasts the fifth-best free throw percentage in the NBA this season at 91.0 percent.

