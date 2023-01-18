Gary Trent Jr. and Grayson Allen, once full-time perimeter starters for the 2017-18 Duke basketball squad, faced off as starting guards for the Toronto Raptors (20-25) and Milwaukee Bucks (29-16), respectively, on Tuesday night, two weeks after their eventful late-game showdown on Jan. 4.

This go-round, both NBA Blue Devils were the second-leading scorers on their teams and combined for 12 of the game's final 38 points. Trent finished with 28 points overall to Allen's 25.

But Allen and the Bucks, now No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings, came away with the 130-122 home win. It was their second straight victory since losing their first two games of the past four-game stretch without the services of MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).

Grayson Allen, now averaging 10.8 points per game, shot 8-for-13 from the field, 4-for-5 from three, and 5-for-5 from the charity stripe, including a pair of free throws with 14.1 seconds remaining to seal the outcome. The 27-year-old added five boards, one assist, one steal, and only one turnover across his 33 minutes on the floor.

As for Gary Trent Jr., who turns 24 on Wednesday and is now averaging a career-high 18.5 points, the former Duke basketball one-and-done went 10-for-19 from the field, 4-for-9 beyond the arc, and 4-for-4 from the foul line. And he tallied three rebounds, two dimes, four steals, and zero turnovers in his game-high 43 minutes of action.

