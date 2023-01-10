Skip to main content

Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Duke basketball forward

Duke basketball product Cam Reddish may not be with the Knicks much longer.
Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single minute in more than a month.

So with less than a month until the February 9 trade deadline, it's no surprise that Reddish's name is popping up frequently.

The Knicks appear willing to send the former No. 10 overall draft pick elsewhere for only two future second-round draft picks in return, according to a report on Tuesday from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Scotto noted that the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and others "have inquired about the asking price for Reddish."

No former Duke basketball players are currently on the Lakers roster. And as for the Bucks, they boast one NBA Blue Devil in starting guard Grayson Allen.

Around this time last year, the New York Knicks landed Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, the franchise that drafted him.

For now, Reddish remains at the end of the bench in New York and as a teammate to his 2018-19 Blue Devil teammate, guard RJ Barrett, who is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists for the Knicks (22-19) but has missed their past six games with a hand injury.

Trevor Keels, another recent Duke basketball one-and-done, is a Knicks rookie but is on a two-way contract and has played only one game.

