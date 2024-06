List of Duke Basketball Program's All-Time NBA Champs

๐Ÿ‘ฟ 6th player in NBA history to win title while leading team in PTS + REB + AST



๐Ÿ‘ฟ Most playoff points EVER by a player age 26 or younger



๐Ÿ‘ฟ 1st Celtics player EVER with 30 pts / 10 ast in NBA Finals game



๐Ÿ’™ A1 dad @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/OIHokkCJ8u