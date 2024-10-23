Duke Basketball Boasts About One-Third of ACC in NBA
The 2024-25 NBA season's opening rosters include exactly two dozen Duke basketball products, roughly the mark that the program's league presence has hovered around this decade.
As the program's social media team pointed out in the following post ahead of the opening showdowns on Tuesday night, the 24 NBA Blue Devils amount to 31 percent of the 77 former ACC players now in the league.
Also noteworthy, the combined total of the conference's three next-highest marks (Virginia's nine plus six apiece from UNC and Florida State) falls three short of Duke's number.
And the Duke basketball count — on the national stage, sitting second by a half-dozen to the league's 30-deep Kentucky basketball collection — shows zero signs of tapering off, at least so long as third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his unmatched recruiting juggernaut continue to reel in top-shelf talent galore.
Those recruiting wins include a trio of 2025 mega prizes this month alone, planting the Blue Devils atop the early class rankings.
Plus, there are a handful of potential first-rounders on the current Duke basketball roster, featuring the projected No. 1 overall draft pick in freshman phenom Cooper Flagg.
Top it all off with the fact that the bulk of active NBA Blue Devils is under the age of 30.
Duke's young cast contains the likes of Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson, and rookie Jared McCain. But there's no doubt the premier Blue Devil pro nowadays is reigning Boston Celtics champ and visibly revved-up MVP candidate Jayson Tatum, who tipped off his campaign with a simply silky 37 points in Tuesday night's 132-109 home victory over the New York Knicks.
