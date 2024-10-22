Duke Basketball Program Trolls Supposed Insider Over Huge Miss
Ahead of Nikolas Khamenia's announced decision on Tuesday, the 247Sports Crystal Ball predicted that Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew would fall to fellow finalist UCLA for the Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward. The Rivals FutureCast and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine agreed.
And so did the mysterious Trilly Donovan.
Well, they were all wrong, as Khamenia, No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, wound up pledging his allegiance to Scheyer & Co. over UCLA and Gonzaga after formally eliminating previous finalists UNC and Arizona earlier this week:
The Duke basketball social media team didn't let Trilly Donovan's rare miss go unnoticed. No, not long after the 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch-four verbally joined The Brotherhood, the Blue Devils' official account hilariously trolled via the following posted GIF in the comments under the confessed incorrect prediction:
Nikolas Khamenia is the third Duke basketball addition in the 2025 cycle. The first two, of course, are the Columbus High School (Fla.) brotherly duo in five-star power forward Cameron Boozer and five-star point guard Cayden Boozer, twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star bruiser Carlos Boozer.
Scheyer and his crew saw their 2025 class ranking jump to where they've finished two of the past three cycles: at No. 1 overall in the country.
