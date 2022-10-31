Skip to main content
Zion Williamson plays point guard, credits Coach K wisdom

Former Duke basketball forward Zion Williamson (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

The Duke basketball great's playmaking is starting to command center stage.
Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions.

With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion, Williamson's decision-making in dishing out a game-high seven assists elevated the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) to a 112-91 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers (2-4).

He added 21 points, shooting 9-for-17 from the field and 3-for-4 from the charity stripe, plus 12 rebounds, one steal, and only one turnover in his 31 minutes on the floor. The performance marks the one-time All-Star's first double-double in four outings this season and perhaps signals the nearing of his first NBA triple-double.

Afterward, Zion Williamson suggested to the media that he was able to make the right reads look easy, in part, by drawing on the straightforward lesson that he received as a one-and-done Blue Devil from now-retired Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski.

"It goes back to something Coach K said to me, and that's always stuck with me since the Duke days," the 22-year-old explained. "The game is so simple. It's crazy. If two people are shifted towards you, two people gotta be open."

Aside from avoiding injuries, everything Williamson does on a basketball court looks easy-peasy these days. After missing all last season with a foot injury, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft is averaging 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.8 steals this go-round.

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans now have a couple of days off before facing the Los Angeles Lakers (1-5) on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

