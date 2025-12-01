Offensive Grades Revealed From Duke's Victory Over Wake Forest
Duke didn't waste much time getting on the scoreboard and dismantling a strong Wake Forest defense, earning a 49-32 victory on senior day.
The Blue Devils were handed many short fields thanks to four turnovers forced by the defense, but still had to capitalize and score often to offset Wake Forest's high scoring total and 468 total yards.
Jonathan Brewer called a balanced game, though the Blue Devils had a hard time running the ball, picking up just 2.8 yards per carry. Still, the passing game found its rhythm again as Darian Mensah bounced back after a few rough outings.
Duke totaled 378 yards in the game and scored on seven of the offense's 12 drives. The Blue Devils did not have many negative plays and found a way to stay in front of the chains, despite the lack of a powerful running game.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Blue Devils had some strong performances offensively, particularly up front. Here are the five highest-graded offensive performers from Duke's win over Wake Forest.
5) LG Jordan Larsen
Larsen didn't play the full game, appearing on 57 snaps, but still had a nice day up front. He was utilized as a pulling guard often and helped clear the way for a touchdown run by Nate Sheppard in the fourth quarter.
The junior guard allowed only one pressure on 24 pass sets, but did have some trouble on the edge at times. Fortunately, Mensah got the ball out quickly to avoid any hits.
According to PFF, Larsen had an overall grade of 67.7, with a run blocking grade of 70.0 and a pass blocking grade of 47.8.
4) QB Darian Mensah
Mensah had a tremendous game that looked like a return to form. He completed 24-of-35 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also scrambled for his first rushing touchdown of the season.
The sophomore quarterback was aggressive downfield in the game and even set a Duke single-season record with his 27th and 28th touchdown passes of the season in the win. The Blue Devils needed him to keep the scoring pace in another high-scoring affair, and he delivered.
According to PFF, Mensah had an overall grade of 69.6, with a passing grade of 67.4 and a rushing grade of 63.1.
3) LT Bruno Fina
Fina anchored Mensah's blindside again on Saturday. On 38 pass sets, Fina allowed just one pressure. For reference, Mensah was sacked twice and hit nine times in the game, and Fina kept his quarterback clean.
Fina hasn't been a dominating run blocker this season, but he worked well in tandem with Larsen, despite the run game not producing well.
According to PFF, Fina had an overall grade of 72.1, with a pass blocking grade of 83.4 and a run blocking grade of 64.6.
2) RB Nate Sheppard
While Duke may not have had success on the ground, Sheppard had an all-around solid day. He turned 23 carries into 73 yards and two sweet touchdown runs. He also caught five passes for 60 yards in the win.
Sheppard scored the opening touchdown of the day after bouncing off Wake Forest defenders, and scored again in the fourth quarter after scooting to the sideline and hopping into the end zone. Sheppard set freshman records for Duke with nine rushing touchdowns and 865 rushing yards on the season.
According to PFF, Sheppard had an overall grade of 77.2, with a rushing grade of 70.5, a receiving grade of 90.6 and a pass blocking grade of 80.2.
1) RT Brian Parker II
Duke's best offensive lineman had a tough day on the edge in pass protection, but did shine in the running game. He reached the second level and was pancaking defenders down the stretch of the game.
However, Parker allowed one sack and five pressures against Wake Forest in pass protection in 38 pass sets. He'll have to try to bounce back against Virginia next week.
According to PFF, Parker had an overall grade of 80.6, with a run blocking grade of 82.7 and a pass blocking grade of 61.5.
