Duke Blue Devils football is coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history. The Blue Devils finished the. regular season 7-5, defeated Arizona State Sun Devils football 42-39 in the Sun Bowl, and captured the ACC Championship with a 27-20 overtime win over No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers football. It marked Duke’s first outright ACC title since 1962.

Quarterback Darian Mensah, who transferred from Tulane before the season, made an immediate impact. Mensah threw for 3,973 yards, the second-most in the FBS, while completing 67 percent of his passes. He tied for second nationally with 34 touchdown passes and threw only six interceptions.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the ACC Championship Game against Virginia, Mensah completed 76 percent of his passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. His steady play helped guide Duke to a historic conference title.

Blue Devils' Upcoming Match Against Mensah

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While the program’s future appeared bright, it took an unexpected turn when Mensah entered the transfer portal following a legal dispute with the university. He ultimately transferred to the Miami Hurricanes football and will look to help Miami return to the College Football Playoff next season.

With Mensah now a Hurricane, Duke fans have circled November 17, when the Blue Devils travel to face their former quarterback.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The matchup has already gained national attention. Ari Wasserman of On3 , co-host of the Andy and Ari podcast, ranked Duke at Miami as the ninth “juiciest” game of the 2026 college football season. According to Wasserman, it could be Duke’s biggest game of the year and Miami’s second-biggest contest behind its showdown with Notre Dame Fighting Irish football.

“Miami was preparing for the national title game against Indiana when news broke that Duke quarterback Darian Mensah was entering the transfer portal. Everyone knew why. Miami needed a quarterback, and Mensah, who had just led the Blue Devils to the ACC title, felt the Hurricanes were a better fit for his expectations. Duke travels to Miami in November. If it is as good as last year, that could be one of Miami’s four toughest games. And Duke will have a point to prove,” Wasserman wrote.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What began as a promising offseason for Duke quickly transformed into one of the most compelling storylines of the 2026 season. Mensah’s transfer not only reshaped the Blue Devils’ quarterback room but also added emotional weight and national intrigue to their trip to Miami.

For Duke, the matchup represents an opportunity to prove that last season’s ACC title was about more than one player. For Miami, it is a chance to showcase its new signal-caller against the program he once led to a championship. With conference implications and personal narratives intertwined, November 17 has all the ingredients of a defining moment for both teams.