ACC Responds to Controversial Calls in Duke vs. Clemson
The Duke Blue Devils pulled off a massive win in Week 10 of the College Football season. They were in a battle all day long with the Clemson Tigers in what was an ACC classic. From start to finish, you got action on every single play that many were not expecting to see in this game.
It was a game where it was going back and forth, and their is no body going to stop it from going the way it did. It was good to see the Blue Devils come out on top and continue to play good football in conference play.
The Duke offense showed once again why they are one of the best offenses in College Football this season. That is something that has shocked many. It has been good all season and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
It is going to be great to watch this team the rest of the way and see what they do as we are heading into the back end of the season. This Duke offense has been led by quarterback Darian Mensah, and he has been great to watch this season as well.
Duke, Clemson Refs
In the game against Clemson there were some calls that went against Clemson and some that went against Duke that were questionable calls. But it was one that got Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney going for the refs.
On Duke's last possession, Clemson was called for a pass interference penalty that gave Duke a new, fresh set of downs, and they eventually scored after that and won the game with a two-point conversion.
"After losing a 46-45 shootout to Duke at home, Dabo Swinney’s team is now 3-5, ensuring its worst season since going 6-7 in 2010," said Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. "It would be more shocking if Swinney’s program hadn’t been gradually eroding for five years while he struggled (refused?) to adapt to the NIL/portal era. But the bottom has fallen all the way out this season."
"The two-time national champion coach is not on the hot seat yet by any means, but it’s not a stretch to think he could be next season. (Current buyout: $60 million, but that doesn’t seem to stop anyone these days.)"
"Clemson did get hosed by the officials Saturday. It appeared the Tigers had made a game-sealing, fourth-down stop with 43 seconds left, but cornerback Avieon Terrell got called for defensive pass interference on a play where Duke’s receiver tackled him. But the game didn’t end there.
"The Blue Devils, 5-3, scored a touchdown on the next play, went for 2 and got it. Duke QB Darian Mensah threw for 361 yards and four TDs against Clemson’s once-proud defense"
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE