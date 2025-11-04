How Duke is Impacted by NC State’s Georgia Tech Upset
It was a wildly productive weekend for the Duke Blue Devils, who kept their season alive with a monumental 46-45 win over the Clemson Tigers.
In addition to their victory, the Blue Devils also made up ground in the ACC after the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fell to the North Carolina State in a major upset. The result ended Georgia Tech's undefeated season, while also opening up the second spot in the ACC Championship game.
Here is how North Carolina's upset win over the Yellow Jackets changes the complexity of the Blue Devils' season in the final few weeks.
What it Means for Duke
This was the most impactful result for the Blue Devils, as an additional spot opened up in the race for the top two positions in the ACC. Before Saturday, it seemed that there were 5-6 teams battling for one spot, as the Yellow Jackets were firmly in control of the first seed. However, Georgia Tech now finds itself within a group of five teams with one in-conference loss.
The Virginia Cavaliers are now at the top of the conference standings with a 5-0 record against ACC opponents. However, if the programs with a shot to win the conference took a vote on who they would rather have undefeated at this point of the season between Virginia and Georgia Tech, it would be a unanimous decision to pick Virginia.
Georgia Tech is more talented, better at quarterback, and before Week 10, was ranked inside the top 10.
With all that being said, the Blue Devils can now chase both spots. Before this past weekend, the overall thought was that the Yellow Jackets were virtually locked in as one of the teams. Now, that is not the case.
One thing to note, Georgia Tech owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Duke, which requires the Yellow Jackets to lose at least one more game for the Blue Devils to earn the inside track.
Nonetheless, it does not appear as unlikely as it once was for the Blue Devils to sneak into one of the top two spots in the ACC after what transpired this past weekend.
If Duke wins out and, based on the other contenders' remaining schedules, the Blue Devils have a viable shot at sneaking into the conference title game. A lot of that had to do with Georgia Tech suffering an inconceivable loss on the road to North Carolina State, who were 1-3 in conference play before Saturday.
All Duke content can be found by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE