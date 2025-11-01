Controversial Call Saves Duke's Season vs. Clemson
Following a second bye in three weeks, the Duke Blue Devils turned their attention to the Clemson Tigers in an intriguing ACC matchup. With a 4-3 overall record and 3-1 conference record, a loss would be detrimental to Duke's hopes of reaching the ACC Championship game.
Meanwhile, Clemson's season has been a disappointment, as the Tigers entered the game with a 3-4 record and a 2-3 conference record. Cade Klubnik returned to the lineup, and right away, had an opportunity to prove he was ready, as Clemson would receive the opening kickoff.
First Quarter
The Tigers began the game with a quick three-and-out, which included Klubnik taking a sack on third down after the Blue Devils dialed up a disguised cornerback blitz. The buzz around the stadium that was present prior to the opening kickoff was suddenly hushed.
Following the forced punt, Duke's offense would take over with the ball at its own 47-yard line after Clemson committed an illegal chop block on the punt. It appeared that the Blue Devils would fail to capitalize on the opportunity, as Duke found itself with a fourth-and-three near midfield. However, head coach Manny Diaz kept Darian Mensah and the offense on the field, showing an aggressive mindset.
Mensah would connect with Cooper Barkate for a 10-yard gain, converting the fourth down. A few plays later, and the Blue Devils were once again, presented with a fourth-down decision after Clemson jumped offside creating a more manageable situation. Again, Mensah identified Barkate for a 10-yard gain. Shortly after, Mensah would throw a 19-yard, back-shoulder touchdown pass to Que'Sean Brown to give Duke a 7-0 lead.
Klubnik and Clemson's offense would quickly respond with a touchdown drive of its own, capped off by a five-yard rushing touchdown by Antonio Williams. The wide receiver was the catalyst on the touchdown drive, as he secured a 64-yard reception that set up the Tigers in the red zone. The game was tied 7-7.
The Blue Devils wasted no time returning the favor after the Tigers' secondary miscommunicated, leaving Barkate wide open. Mensah would take advantage of the busted coverage, throwing a 77-yard touchdown to the star receiver, and the Blue Devils would retake the lead 14-7.
5 Minutes Remaining
Clemson was unable to return the favor, and the three-and-out was reminiscent of the opening drive for the Tigers. Duke's offense returned to the field with an opportunity to put immense pressure on Clemson with another scoring drive.
Third downs were an issue for the Blue Devils in the first quarter with a 25% conversion rate through the first 15 minutes. However, Diaz continued to show complete trust on his offense, keeping the unit on the field on a fourth-and-seven near midfield. The sophomore quarterback delivered with a 19-yard dart to tight end Jeremiah Hasley. That was the Blue Devils' third fourth-down conversion of the quarter.
Another third-down situation presented itself, and this time, Mensah was able to move the chain, except this third-down conversion was a touchdown pass up the seam to Andrel Anthony. Duke now had a commanding 21-7 heading into the second quarter. Mensah would complete 11-of-16 pass attempts for 176 yards and three touchdowns with still another quarter remaining in the first half.
Second Quarter
With a 14-point deficit early, it felt that this was a must-score drive for Clemson's offense, as the Blue Devils were firing on all cylinders. That challenge was answered, as Klubnik connected with three different receivers on the drive, including a four-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Williams. The Tigers would shrink the deficit to a 21-14 lead for the Blue Devils with 10 minutes left before halftime.
Oddly, Duke's first drive in the second quarter was unusually conservative, as Nate Sheppard took carries on the first downs that amounted to zero yards. On third-and-10, Mensah would succumb to pressure, suffering a sack.
Duke's 14-point lead evaporated within a 10-minute span, as the Tigers marched down the field on an eight-play drive that concluded with a two-yard rushing score by Adam Randall. With a little over five minutes remaining in the first half, the game was tied 21-21.
5 Minutes Remaining
For the second consecutive drive, Mensah would take a sack, derailing the rest of the sequence. Clemson's offense would take right below the five-minute mark in the second quarter.
After playing catch-up for the majority of the first half, the Tigers were finally able to operate in a controlled setting and lean on the run game. Randall was the driving force of the drive, rushing for 51 yards on eight carries, including a two-yard rushing touchdown. Clemson now found themselves with a 28-21 lead with 1:01 remaining.
One minute was too much time for Mensah, who has proven to be one of the most prolific passers in the country. Duke's drive appeared to be a lost cause as the Blue Devils looked to be headed towards another three-and-out with a fourth-and-one from their own 44-yard line.
However. Diaz stood firm and refused to bring the punting team onto the field. Instead, Anderson Castle would inch his way past the yard marker, extending Duke's drive. Mensah would continue to matriculate down the field with short, quick passes. A field goal was plausible, but a touchdown would require a remarkable play. That's exactly what Mensah produced with a 43-yard rope to Brown for a touchdown. It was Brown's second score of the day, and Duke had stolen the momentum, tying the game 28-28, and would receive the second half kickoff.
Third Quarter
Duke would receive the ball to start the second half, looking to regain full momentum after recovering well at the end of the first half. After totaling 11 rushing yards in the first half as an offense, the Blue Devils established the run, gaining 22 yards on two carries from Nate Sheppard. However, a holding penalty and a batted pass derailed the drive. To make matters worse, Clemson would block the punt and take over at midfield.
The quick passing game was perfectly orchestrated by Klubnik throughout the drive, hitting Williams three times for 38 yards on a touchdown drive, which resulted in a one-yard rushing touchdown by Peter Woods. Clemson would regain the lead 35-28 with 8:25 remaining in the third quarter.
That lead was short-lived, as Sahmir Hagans took the kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown return, tying the game 35-35.
5 Minutes Remaining
Despite matriculating down the field on a 15-play, seven-minute drive, the Tigers were forced to settle for a field goal after sputtering out inside the five-yard line. Clemson would convert the field goal to take 38-35 lead with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter.
Fourth Quarter
Sheppard's involvement in the run game grew in the fourth quarter, as the Blue Devils' offense established the run on the first few plays of the drive. Mensah would sprinkle in a few completions, as Duke continued to slowly maneuver down the field. Ultimately, the Blue Devils were forced to attempt for a field, which they converted. With 10:40 remaining, the game was tied 38-38.
The high-scoring affair continued to leave spectators unable to catch their breath, as Klubnik threw a quick screen pass to T.J. Moore, who outran the entire Blue Devils' secondary on a 75-yard touchdown. Clemson led 45-38 with Duke having an opportunity to hold serve.
Final 5 Minutes of Game
Duke's defense did a tremendous job holding its ground, forcing Clemson to punt the ball. However, the Tigers pinned the Blue Devils at the five-yard line. Mensah and the offense now had to produce a 95-yard drive to extend their chances in the game.
A 56-yard connection between Mensah and Hasley flipped the field, as the Blue Devils, who were once inside their 10-yard line, were now on Clemson's 35-yard line with a few minutes left on the clock. A few plays later, on fourth down, Mensah rolled out and found Hasley open in the flat, extending the drive.
On fourth-and-10 with the game on the line, Mensah pushed out of the pocket on his back foot, and fluttered a pass to Brown, who was unable to get to the ball. However, the Blue Devils had their prayers answered with a questionable pass interference penalty against Clemson.
Sheppard instantly punched the ball in with a four-yard rushing touchdown scored by Sheppard. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, Diaz stuck trusted his offense with a two-point conversion. Mensah delivered with a successful pass to Hagans, who leaked out in the flat. Duke leads 46-45 with 40 seconds remaining.
Clemson would fail to muster any offense on the final drive, and the Blue Devils hold on for a 46-45 win, and Duke's hopes for the ACC Championship game remain intact.