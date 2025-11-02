Three Bold Observations from Duke's Clash Against Clemson
The Duke Blue Devils orchestrated a game-winning drive and two-point conversion to beat the Clemson Tigers 46-45. The victory was a controversial result after Clemson was penalized for a defensive pass interference on a play that would have ended the game.
Nonetheless, the Blue Devils capitalized on the referees' decision, improving their overall record to 5-3 and conference record to 4-1. Not only did the win virtually save Duke's season, but it also strengthened its positioning with other results re-shaping the race in the ACC.
Following the Blue Devils' insurmountable victory over Clemson, here are the main observations from Saturday's contest.
Darian Mensah is Elite
For weeks, Mensah has demonstrated how lethal and proficient he is, producing efficient numbers while being the catalyst for the offense.
The sophomore quarterback wasted no time establishing himself as the best player on the field, completing 11-of-16 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter.
Mensah went through lulls in the second quarter, which is when Clemson stole all the momentum before the former Tulane signal caller delivered a 43-yard strike to Que'Sean Brown right before halftime to regain Duke's footing in the game.
Mensah would finish the game completing 27-of-41 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.
Duke Has a Legitimate Shot in the ACC
As mentioned, this result goes a long way for the Blue Devils' hopes of clinching a spot in the ACC Championship game. Obviously, Duke still needs to string off multiple wins together in the next few weeks to solidify their spot, but a loss today would have been eliminated any chances for the Blue Devils.
In addition, the Miami Hurricanes lost 26-20 against the SMU Mustangs in overtime. Duke has the offensive firepower to compete with anyone in the conference, and quite frankly, the Blue Devils should be favored in their final three conference games. Those contests include Virginia, North Carolina, and Wake Forest.
One Concern for Duke is Run Defense in Second Half
For the second consecutive game, Duke's front seven was manhandled by their opponent in the trenches and running game.
Adam Randall and Gideon Davidson combined for 140 yards on 28 carries, and both were dominant in the second half.
The Tigers leaned on the running game, especially in the third quarter, possessing the ball for over 12 minutes in that timeframe.
Luckily for Duke, it will not face teams the rest of the way that possess the run game of Clemson and Georgia Tech. However, the Blue Devils would most likely face the Yellow Jackets in the ACC Championship game if they were to qualify for that game.
