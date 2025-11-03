Top Duke Basketball Target Drawing NBA Comparisons
Defense wins championships, at least that's how the saying goes. Guard Jordan Smith has been a top target at Duke for quite some time, though the 6'2'' 200-pound five-star recruit is taking his time. With head coach Jon Scheyer patiently awaiting his decision, Blue Devils fans recently learned just how good Smith truly is.
Smith currently plays for Paul VI Catholic High School. He's a Fairfax, VA, native, but has been polishing his game in front of the entire world. While everyone watches him grow and continue to mold into the best player imaginable, he drew a major comparison to this NBA superstar.
Jordan Smith Compared to Kawhi Leonard
As part of a recent camp, Smith drew comparisons to Kawhi Leonard. His defense is among the best in the best in the nation, if not the best overall. He doesn't only score, but he defends like no other. That was all highlighted in his recent hype video.
Smith is an undeniable five-star recruit, and he's ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports. He's right up there with the likes of Dylan Mingo and Deron Rippey Jr., whom Duke also has their eyes on.
If the Blue Devils could land Smith and Rippey, Scheyer would have quite literally hit the jackpot. Duke is already primed for a massive season led by Cameron Boozer, but their Class of 2026 has the potential to be even better.
Defense Wins Championships
After he visited with the Blue Devils on October 6, Colby Glacubeno logged an expert prediction that Duke would land Smith. He's been radio silent since his visit, though he's continuing to make waves as one of the best guards in the entire country.
For what it's worth, Glacubeno is 16/16 with his expert predictions this year. All time, he has a 90.11% correct prediction rate. Blue Devils fans can't get too excited yet, though Scheyer's Class of 2026 would immediately jump to No. 1.
Scheyer Just Added Maxime Meyer
In the past week, Scheyer added his second recruit to the Class of 2026. Meyer, the No. 95 nationally ranked player, is quite a bit behind No. 12 Bryson Howard, who came in the week prior. Regardless, Scheyer is on a hot streak and just added a 7'1'' center.
Should Smith decide to join the team in the next week or so, Scheyer would be close to catching women's coach Kara Lawson, who netted two five-star players in the same week. Duke has been on fire lately as they look to keep it up by adding Smith.
