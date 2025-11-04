How Duke HC Jon Scheyer is Coming into His Own
The Duke Blue Devils are looking to get a National Championship back to Cameron this upcoming season. They all know that is the goal and that they have not had one of those in a long time. They will have the team to do it.
They are going to be one of the best teams in college basketball with talented freshmen with a mix group of returning players that will make it better for the team to build that chemistry that is going to be important as the season goes on and especially in March.
The Blue Devils have one of the best coaches in Jon Scheyer. He now enters another season with the Blue Devils and wants nothing more than to win it all for Duke. He knows what needs to be done for a college basketball team to win it all.
That is why he has been hard at work with this team and making sure he puts them in the best position to be successful on and off the court. It is something that he has done well. We want his players to be the best person and teammate they can be, both on and off the court.
"It only takes a few minutes of watching highlights from Jon Scheyer’s playing career to realize his potential as a future coach. The four-year Duke point guard excelled at making reads, finding space and locking in for crunch time," said Dom Fenoglio of The Chronicle.
It takes even less time watching the current Blue Devils on the court to recognize their play-caller’s past as a premier hooper.
As he has matured over the past three seasons as Duke’s head coach, Scheyer has molded the program into his own. One trait that stands above all else is his willingness to put the power in the hands of his players. The Blue Devils’ offensive scheme is not based on complicated sets, nor is its defense reliant on traps or heavy pressure. Instead, Scheyer coaches his teams to win by equipping them with elite decision-making tools that bolster their inherent talent.
It has taken time for Scheyer to grow out of legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s shadow and into a renowned coach of his own right. In his first year at the helm, Duke averaged just 72 points per game, and in the team’s nine losses that season, it only eclipsed 70 points once.
