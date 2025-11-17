Potential Duke Basketball Prize Now Ready to Announce Decision
Initially, five-star Duke basketball recruiting target Austin Goosby planned to announce his college choice back on Friday. But a few days beforehand, the Melissa High School (Texas) senior standout guard informed Rivals' Joe Tipton that he had decided to push his official commitment date to Monday. And the Blue Devils are among his finalists.
Goosby will reveal a winner between the Duke Blue Devils, BYU Cougars, and a pair of home-state hopefuls in the Baylor Bears and Texas Longhorns. He'll do so at 4 p.m. ET Monday, with his announcement streamed live on CBS Sports' YouTube channel.
About Goosby:
A 6-foot-5, 185-pound versatile bucket-getter, Austin Goosby currently stacks up at No. 24 overall, No. 5 among combo guards, and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
- "There aren’t many players, or certainly guards, in the country who can match the sheer tools of Austin Goosby," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote in his assessment of Goosby back in the summer.
- "He has very good backcourt size at 6-foot-5, long arms with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, and big hands. He’s a bouncy vertical athlete, a lay-up maker with his dominant right hand, has soft natural hands, and touch. His best attribute though may be his feel for the game. He cuts well, passes well, and instinctively knows how to play in ways that allow him to make quick and efficient decisions with the basketball...
- "While Goosby will undoubtedly have to get stronger, his ability to play both on and off the ball, quickly read the game, and keep the ball moving once the dominoes have started falling should allow him to make an immediate contribution right away as a [college] freshman. In short, he has a very high floor. If he gets more dynamic with his self-creation or consistent with his shot-making, then there could be star type outcomes that become possible as well."
As things stand, the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Goosby's recruitment remains empty. Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, who extended an offer to the coveted talent in June, hosted him for an official visit back in late August.
For now, the Blue Devils boast a three-deep 2026 haul, consisting of two five-star prospects and a four-star. The collection, which doesn't yet contain a guard, ranks No. 4 in the country, according to 247Sports.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.