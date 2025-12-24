Potential Transfer Portal Offensive Line Targets For Duke

While Duke and head coach Manny Diaz are coming off an ACC championship, the Blue Devils still have many needs to address in the upcoming January transfer portal window, and arguably none are as pressing as the offensive line.

The good news for Duke is that there are already several talented offensive linemen in the portal, and here's a look at a couple who would make the most sense for the Blue Devils to target.

Two Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Duke Could Target

Before getting into the portal options, it's worth noting that Duke quarterback Darian Mensah was the fifth-most-sacked ACC quarterback last season. While there is a chance the Blue Devils could bypass addressing the offensive line in the portal, it would make the most sense to bring in at least one offensive lineman. Here are a couple of options.

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

1) Ben Murawski, UConn

Ben Murawski just finished his redshirt junior year at UConn, where he started all 12 games for the Huskies. The 6'7", 334-pound offensive tackle was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and is originally from Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Oct 24, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A general view of a player holding a Connecticut Huskies helmet on the sidelines at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats won 37-13. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

While several programs are expected to pursue Murawski, Duke hasn't been shy in the past about making a splash in the portal. Given the state of the Blue Devils' offensive line, he'd be a massive addition to the team, and someone Diaz and his staff will likely target.

Murawski is one of the top transfer offensive linemen in the entire country, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 67 overall player in the portal and the No. 2 portal offensive tackle.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

2) Miles McVay, North Carolina

Miles McVay is a former four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class from East St. Louis, Illinois, who committed to Alabama out of high school. After two seasons with the Crimson Tide, McVay hit the portal last offseason and transferred to North Carolina.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McVay appeared in eight games for North Carolina in 2025, playing both left and right tackle for the Tar Heels. While he hasn't quite lived up to the expectations he had coming out of high school, he's still a talented player with a high ceiling who could likely find a starting job on Duke's offensive line.

247Sports ranks the 6'6", 350-pound offensive lineman as the No. 203 overall player in the portal and the No. 9 offensive tackle. Although he's not the most highly touted transfer prospect, he's still a player worth pursuing for Duke and Diaz.

