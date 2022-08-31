Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, listed the Duke basketball program as a finalist in late July, along with Oregon, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, and Virginia. That list came days after the 6-foot-6, 185-pound sharpshooter reported an offer from the Blue Devils.

But pretty much ever since, there's been little intel hyping Duke's pursuit of Stojakovic, despite his climb to five-star status at No. 21 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

Meanwhile, he's scheduled September visits to Texas and Oregon, having already checked out UCLA and Stanford in June, and is eyeing an October commitment.

Seemingly minimal chance Duke basketball lands Andrej Stojakovic

According to an update from Jamie Shaw of On3 on Wednesday, the Blue Devils look like the only one of Andrej Stojakovic's finalists no longer giving any notable chase:

"He has three available visits remaining; however, he has visited four of his six schools. Look to see if he sets one with Virginia. I do not expect Duke to be involved at this time...I think it is safe to call UCLA and Texas the leaders going into the second set of visits. At this point, Stanford, Virginia, and Oregon seem to be a bit behind the previous two. I don't expect Duke, at this point, to be in the mix."

Even so, the recruiting trail can be full of surprises. Plus, it's never wise to rule Duke out, especially when the powerhouse technically remains on a recruit's list of favorites.

As things stand, though, Worcester Academy (Mass.) five-star power forward TJ Power appears to be the only realistic 2023 target for the Blue Devils as they look to add to their four-deep, top-ranked 2023 class.

