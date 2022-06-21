Two of Duke basketball's three most recent recruiting offers have gone to prospects who call Kentucky their "dream school."

One is Cathedral (Ind.) big man Xavier Booker, who received a Duke offer in late May. The 6-foot-11 nimble sensation will likely secure a five-star rating on all sites soon and subsequently see his 247Sports 2023 Composite ranking soar from its current almost-criminal position at No. 70, perhaps to as high as No. 1 overall.

Although Booker does not yet hold an offer from the Wildcats, he's noticed their interest level ramp up in recent weeks. He noted in a recent chat with KSR that he's marking his calendar for a visit to Lexington this summer. Plus, he delivered the "dream school" tag during that interview:

"Kentucky has always been my dream school, so [Kentucky head coach John Calipari] would love to get me up to a visit. I'm planning to go up there in a few weeks."

Still, many insiders have suggested the Blue Devils are among the frontrunners in the Booker sweepstakes. After all, the primary missing piece to Duke's loaded 2023 haul — consisting of four five-star commits — is a top-notch center.

Booker sure fits that description.

Another Wildcat fan on the Duke basketball recruiting wishlist

Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson, a five-star lock who sits No. 3 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, added the Blue Devils and Wildcats to his impressive early offer sheet on the same day last week.

In early May, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound gifted playmaker and smooth sharpshooter told Pro Insight that Kentucky became his "dream school" when he was in middle school because that's when one of his favorite players, Tyrese Maxey, joined the Wildcats.

That said, Johnson expressed a fondness for the Blue Devils when speaking to Joe Tipton of On3 on Monday:

"It felt amazing when they offered. Duke is a program I've always liked...I know they are a program about winning, and the drive is to win. I want to be in a place where they're working to win and that's the main goal."

Neither Xavier Booker nor Tre Johnson has named finalists in their recruitments or provided much in the way of a decision timeline.

But it seems safe to say that Kentucky and Duke will be contenders in the high-profile chases until their conclusions.

Counting the 2022 and 2023 trails, where the Blue Devils stand atop the 247Sports Team Rankings, Duke and Kentucky account for 11 of the nation's past 13 top-ranked recruiting classes.

