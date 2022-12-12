St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey ranks only No. 82 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, lower than every other prep in his class holding a Duke basketball offer.

Even so, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star with a reported 7-foot wingspan seems to be at or near the Blue Devils' center of attention on the recruiting trail these days.

RELATED: Latest Duke target calls Blue Devils 'iconic'

While Betsey has not yet reported any upcoming trips to Duke on his calendar, he has not expressed any rush in his recruitment either. And members of the staff in Durham have traveled to see him at least three times over the past few months; that includes their check-in with the 3-and-D prospect on Sunday.

According to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, the Blue Devils weren't the only top-tier recruiters in town. No, Michigan State coaches were on hand to see Betsey as well.

Tyler Betsey became the most recent recipient of a Duke offer in early November. As for the Spartans, they entered the fray a month earlier. He now boasts more than two dozen offers, per Rivals, with most coming from major-conference schools recently.

The Duke basketball staff already has one 2024 commit to its name in four-star small forward Darren Harris.

RELATED: Future Blue Devil sharpshooter refuses to miss

Meanwhile, Tyler Betsey is one of seven undecided high school juniors on the Blue Devil wishlist.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.