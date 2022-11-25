In early November, St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey became the eighth recruit in the 2024 class to receive a Duke basketball offer. Now, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star remains the most recent addition to the Blue Devil wishlist and sounds like a prime target for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer.

Betsey, a long-limbed noted sharpshooter who ranks No. 82 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, spoke to On3's Jamie Shaw earlier this week and listed Duke as one of the four schools he hears from often, along with Indiana, LSU, and Rutgers.

RELATED: Duke recruiters in the mix for a potential package deal

"They say they can help me with a lot of little things," he told Shaw about the Blue Devils' recruiting pitch. "They say I'm good right now, but I'm just scratching the surface of what I can be. [They] can help me play lower to the ground, play stronger, and just help me become a better player. Duke is iconic. Coach K, Cameron Indoor, everybody knows about Duke."

However, Betsey noted that he has thus far pinpointed only one of his five allotted official visits for his junior year: to Indiana, likely in mid-December. Also, he took an unofficial visit to Rutgers on Tuesday.

He did not mention plans to check out the Duke basketball program. That said, coaches from Durham have visited him at least twice over the past few months.

Shaw described Tyler Betsey as a prototypical 3-and-D prospect who needs to add strength and more moves to his repertoire but already boasts the necessary length and quick release to be a potent catch-and-shoot threat from deep.

His stock soared after shooting 40.7 percent beyond the arc in Nike EYBL action over the summer. That alone should make him attractive to the Duke basketball staff, given the 2022-23 Blue Devils' 30.2 percent 3-point shooting through their 5-1 start.

RELATED: Jon Scheyer steers clear of one common Duke excuse

Duke's 2024 haul consists of one commit: four-star small forward Darren Harris, arguably the premier outside shooter among the nation's current preps.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.