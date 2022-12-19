At the City of Palms Joe North 3-Point Shootout in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday night, future Duke basketball small forward Darren Harris took home the trophy with a score of 16 in the final round.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star, who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and in October joined Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels as the third Paul VI (Va.) talent to commit to the Blue Devils in the past four years, knocked down only one of the five "money balls."

And since his final attempt did not beat the buzzer, he technically went 15-for-24, including at least two makes from each of the five spots. Have a look at Harris' smoothly polished, consistent stroke around the arc:

In Saturday's 76-27 opening-round victory over Canterbury (Fla.) at the City of Palms Classic, Harris scored only 10 points, shooting 4-for-11 from the field and 2-for-6 from downtown, with Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and assistant Amile Jefferson sitting courtside. But he played only 16 minutes in the blowout.

Harris, arguably the nation's premier 3-point shooter in high school right now, next takes the floor at 5:15 p.m. ET Monday when Paul VI plays a quarterfinal matchup against Lake Highlands (Texas), featuring five-star 2024 Duke basketball offer-holder Tre Johnson in the backcourt.

Suppose Paul VI wins and Christopher Columbus (Fla.) defeats Myers Park (N.C.) in the next quarterfinal game. If so, at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, Darren Harris would battle against the heralded Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron, the sons of Blue Devil great Carlos Boozer and two of only three 2025 prospects with Duke offers in hand.

Meanwhile, one of Scheyer's five 2023 signees, Centennial (Calif.) five-star shooting guard Jared McCain, is also in the tournament. Centennial takes on Wheeler (Ga.) at 8:45 p.m. ET Monday in their quarterfinal bout.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.