Future Duke basketball small forward Mackenzie Mgbako recently took part in an open run on the same court as several NBA talents. And it appears the Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) senior more than held his own, displaying advanced shot-creation moves and a silky jumper from various distances.

On the first play in the Mgbako highlight package below, the long-limbed 17-year-old showed off his slick handles on the perimeter, danced with Carmelo Anthony for a moment, and drained a three over the 38-year-old's outstretched hand, albeit from the college line:

Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, later extended to NBA 3-point range and exhibited his stroke from the corner. The 54-second reel also features his spin moves, mid-range turnaround fadeaways, soft-touch finishes near the rim, and generally quick decision-making with the ball in his hands.

In other words, Mgbako has few visible limitations on offense.

But as one can see in the Carmelo-centric clips below, the 10-time NBA All-Star did his fair share of cooking, including against the youngster Mgbako in the first two spotlighted plays:

Another top-ranked Duke basketball class in the making

Mackenzie Mgbako is the highest-ranked Blue Devil commit in his class at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

Like the 2022 version, the 2023 Duke basketball collection — courtesy of first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew — ranks No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports. It already consists of four five-star prizes: Mackenzie Mgbako, point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, and power forward Sean Stewart.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.