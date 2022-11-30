On Wednesday afternoon, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) junior small forward Isaiah Evans tweeted that he'll be in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:15 p.m. ET to watch the Duke basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In late October, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound lengthy five-star told Pro Insight's Andrew Slater that he hoped to hear from the Duke basketball coaches and their UNC basketball counterparts. Although he still hasn't reported an offer from either blueblood on Tobacco Road, it seems safe to say he's now on the Blue Devils' radar.

According to a tweet from 247Sports' Travis Branham, Isaiah Evans will be on an unofficial visit to Duke. Branham also noted that his game "has similarities to that of former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram."

Evans, who sits No. 16 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Rankings, boasts roughly two dozen suitors, including a few from the ACC in Clemson, Florida State, and NC State.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have already landed one 2024 pledge in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris.

The others in the class who have reeled in Duke basketball offers are five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, four-star small forward Tyler Betsey, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, and five-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.