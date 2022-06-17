Former John Paul II (Texas) point forward Liam McNeeley, who recently announced his transfer to Montverde Academy (Fla.) for his junior year, doesn't yet boast a Duke basketball recruiting offer from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang.

But judging from what the 6-foot-7 versatile five-star told Jamie Shaw of On3 this week, it may only be a matter of time before he ends up on the Blue Devils' official wishlist:

"We talk a lot with Coach Scheyer and Coach [Amile] Jefferson; they have been very encouraging, providing a lot of feedback."

Duke basketball interest in Liam McNeeley is nothing new

Liam McNeeley ranks No. 12 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite with a frame and skillset that bring to mind former Blue Devil great Mike Dunleavey. So it makes sense that he was one of a handful of rising juniors who heard from the Duke staff on Wednesday (when college coaches could begin contacting 2024 prospects directly).

Per Joe Tipton of On3, he was one of a few who got a call from the Blue Devils shortly after midnight.

However, there are reports of Jefferson expressing interest in him that date back to early December. In an interview at that time with Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, McNeeley said he's hoping to schedule a visit to Duke.

Perhaps he's now waiting on an offer first.

Thus far, McNeeley has racked up more than a dozen offers and taken unofficial visits to SMU, Oklahoma, TCU, and Texas.

Duke has offers on the table to four 2024 prospects: five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, and four-star small forward Darren Harris.

Johnson, Cunningham, and Tucker rank among the top five in the class.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.