2 Duke Breakout Candidates To Watch Next Season
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have geared up for the 2026-27 campaign in a big way, and the Blue Devils now look like potentially the team to beat heading into the season.
Scheyer is entering next season with what is probably the deepest team he has coached in his four years at the helm for the Blue Devils. Duke is returning four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Dame Sarr, as well as redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.
The blue blood program is also bringing in two high-profile transfers in former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell. All of that is on top of the No. 2 overall 2026 recruiting class coming into Durham as well.
With so many guys who can contribute next season, it will be difficult for any Blue Devils to truly break out in a big way. However, here are two guys we think have a path to do it in 2026-27.
Dame Sarr
Dame Sarr entered his rookie year with Duke as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Italian came in as a 6'8" wing with elite defensive skills and the ability to shoot. Sarr shot over 44% from three during his time playing professionally with FC Barcelona.
Throughout his freshman year at Duke, Sarr was a regular starter and arguably the team's best defender, but his shooting numbers weren't there. On the year, he averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from three-point range on 3.5 attempts.
His draft stock dipped dramatically, and as a result, he headed back to college basketball for another season.
Sarr showed flashes of elite outside ability as a freshman but never managed to string together consecutive games of high-volume production. With so many mouths to feed on the Blue Devils next year, he will need to be efficient. But if he is, he could boost his stock up to lottery status for the 2027 draft.
As a 6'8" wing with elite defensive versatility, Sarr will get open looks from the outside on a Duke team that already boasts a plethora of shooters. A 40% shooting from three season on around five attempts is very much in the mix.
Patrick Ngongba
Ngongba already sort of broke out this past season, as his averages from freshman to sophomore year went from 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 60.6% from the floor.
The 6'11" center improved his game in more ways than most expected, and eventually gained traction as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, he still elected to return to college.
Ngongba was one of the most impactful defensive big men in college basketball last season and will be the anchor on that side of the ball once again for the Blue Devils. Additionally, with four talented passing guards on the roster, Ngongba will feast in the pick-and-roll.
The North Carolina native impacts the game in so many different ways, and given the passing prowess he showed last season, combined with the skills he already had, a 15-point, 10-rebound, 4-assist, and 1.5-block average from the junior feels realistic.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.