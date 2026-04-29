2 Duke Breakout Candidates To Watch Next Season

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have geared up for the 2026-27 campaign in a big way, and the Blue Devils now look like potentially the team to beat heading into the season.

Scheyer is entering next season with what is probably the deepest team he has coached in his four years at the helm for the Blue Devils. Duke is returning four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Dame Sarr, as well as redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The blue blood program is also bringing in two high-profile transfers in former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell. All of that is on top of the No. 2 overall 2026 recruiting class coming into Durham as well.

With so many guys who can contribute next season, it will be difficult for any Blue Devils to truly break out in a big way. However, here are two guys we think have a path to do it in 2026-27.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr

Dame Sarr entered his rookie year with Duke as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Italian came in as a 6'8" wing with elite defensive skills and the ability to shoot. Sarr shot over 44% from three during his time playing professionally with FC Barcelona.

Throughout his freshman year at Duke, Sarr was a regular starter and arguably the team's best defender, but his shooting numbers weren't there. On the year, he averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from three-point range on 3.5 attempts.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

His draft stock dipped dramatically, and as a result, he headed back to college basketball for another season.

Sarr showed flashes of elite outside ability as a freshman but never managed to string together consecutive games of high-volume production. With so many mouths to feed on the Blue Devils next year, he will need to be efficient. But if he is, he could boost his stock up to lottery status for the 2027 draft.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As a 6'8" wing with elite defensive versatility, Sarr will get open looks from the outside on a Duke team that already boasts a plethora of shooters. A 40% shooting from three season on around five attempts is very much in the mix.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba

Ngongba already sort of broke out this past season, as his averages from freshman to sophomore year went from 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 60.6% from the floor.

The 6'11" center improved his game in more ways than most expected, and eventually gained traction as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, he still elected to return to college.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ngongba was one of the most impactful defensive big men in college basketball last season and will be the anchor on that side of the ball once again for the Blue Devils. Additionally, with four talented passing guards on the roster, Ngongba will feast in the pick-and-roll.

The North Carolina native impacts the game in so many different ways, and given the passing prowess he showed last season, combined with the skills he already had, a 15-point, 10-rebound, 4-assist, and 1.5-block average from the junior feels realistic.