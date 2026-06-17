EXCLUSIVE: 2028 3-Star RB Target Talks Duke Football Offer

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have become a little familiar with some recruits in the class of 2028.

One of those recruits is Michael Martin II, a 5'9", 195-pound running back out of Christ Church Episcopal School (SC). Martin is currently a 3-star prospect, according to Rivals, and holds offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, East Carolina, Wake Forest, and UNLV, among others.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martin took an unofficial visit to Duke in early March and was recently back on campus for a 7-on-7 tournament with Christ Church, giving the players a chance to compete in front of the Blue Devils' coaching staff.

Duke Blue Devils On SI spoke with Martin following his trip to campus, during which he talked to several members of the Duke staff.

Christ Church football vs. Woodruff in McDonald's Kick-Off Classic at Chapman. Cavaliers running back Michael Martin II. | Todd Shanesy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Stood Out About Duke

Martin has been on campus a few times now and spoke about what stands out about the Duke program to him.

"The school itself is just like Christ Church. I love Coach [Rodney] Freeman, we have a good connection with each other."

"The athletics are there, the grades are there, like, the school itself. It's really everything you can get out of a school, and that fits me."

Martin added that academics will play a large role throughout his recruitment process.

Duke running backs coach Rodney Freeman is entering his first season with the Blue Devils after stops with East Carolina and Utah State. Martin also holds an offer from the Pirates.

The 2028 recruit spoke on what stood out to him about Freeman as a coach.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"He keeps it real, tells the truth. Just a straightforward guy. He's hard on the players because he wants us to get better. He's a great coach."

"Even off the field, you know, me and him, we call. And we have good phone calls with each other, and just building a better connection with him. So, really, he's everything I would want in a coach."

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Martin also got a chance to speak to Diaz for the first time during the 7-on-7 tournament.

"He [Diaz] really puts academics into play, which I really, I like what he does, academics, on the field. I like how he coaches, he's straight-up also."

Christ Church football vs. Woodruff in McDonald's Kick-Off Classic at Chapman. Woodruff's Travon Lee (10) tracks Michael Martin II. | Todd Shanesy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michael Martin as a Player

According to his X page, Martin totaled 1,655 all-purpose yards as a sophomore with Christ Church, including 1,425 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. He was an SC Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State selection.

Here's how Martin described his game and what he could bring to the Blue Devils in the future.

Christ Church running back Michael Martin II scored three touchdowns Oct. 10 in a 31-28 overtime loss to Powdersville. | Todd Shanesy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, first, I'm an all-purpose back. I can catch, run block, obviously run the ball, just do anything you need me to do. If it's fourth down, I can get the first down every time. What I need to improve, I always say everything, because you can't just be perfect at one thing."

The 3-star back is a player to watch for Duke football in the 2028 recruiting class as that cycle begins to gain more momentum.