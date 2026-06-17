EXCLUSIVE: 2028 3-Star RB Target Talks Duke Football Offer
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Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have become a little familiar with some recruits in the class of 2028.
One of those recruits is Michael Martin II, a 5'9", 195-pound running back out of Christ Church Episcopal School (SC). Martin is currently a 3-star prospect, according to Rivals, and holds offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, East Carolina, Wake Forest, and UNLV, among others.
Martin took an unofficial visit to Duke in early March and was recently back on campus for a 7-on-7 tournament with Christ Church, giving the players a chance to compete in front of the Blue Devils' coaching staff.
Duke Blue Devils On SI spoke with Martin following his trip to campus, during which he talked to several members of the Duke staff.
What Stood Out About Duke
Martin has been on campus a few times now and spoke about what stands out about the Duke program to him.
"The school itself is just like Christ Church. I love Coach [Rodney] Freeman, we have a good connection with each other."
"The athletics are there, the grades are there, like, the school itself. It's really everything you can get out of a school, and that fits me."
Martin added that academics will play a large role throughout his recruitment process.
Duke running backs coach Rodney Freeman is entering his first season with the Blue Devils after stops with East Carolina and Utah State. Martin also holds an offer from the Pirates.
The 2028 recruit spoke on what stood out to him about Freeman as a coach.
"He keeps it real, tells the truth. Just a straightforward guy. He's hard on the players because he wants us to get better. He's a great coach."
"Even off the field, you know, me and him, we call. And we have good phone calls with each other, and just building a better connection with him. So, really, he's everything I would want in a coach."
Martin also got a chance to speak to Diaz for the first time during the 7-on-7 tournament.
"He [Diaz] really puts academics into play, which I really, I like what he does, academics, on the field. I like how he coaches, he's straight-up also."
Michael Martin as a Player
According to his X page, Martin totaled 1,655 all-purpose yards as a sophomore with Christ Church, including 1,425 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. He was an SC Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State selection.
Here's how Martin described his game and what he could bring to the Blue Devils in the future.
"Well, first, I'm an all-purpose back. I can catch, run block, obviously run the ball, just do anything you need me to do. If it's fourth down, I can get the first down every time. What I need to improve, I always say everything, because you can't just be perfect at one thing."
The 3-star back is a player to watch for Duke football in the 2028 recruiting class as that cycle begins to gain more momentum.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine