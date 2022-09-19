According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Duke basketball recruiters will be at Combine Academy (N.C.) one day this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers. But they aren't the only bluebloods with such travel plans, for the 6-foot-8, 180-pound junior is also expecting Kentucky, Kansas, and UNC.

That's not to mention Arizona, Louisville, and Texas.

Flowers, a high-scoring wing who inexplicably fell 11 spots last week to No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, plans to announce 13 finalists in his recruitment on Oct. 13.

Recruiting powerhouses Duke and Kentucky have yet to extend an offer to Flowers; UNC entered the fray two weeks ago. Even so, he recently implied an offer isn't necessarily a requirement for the Blue Devils and Wildcats to end up on his list, so long as they continue to show significant interest.

And it's conceivable both Duke and Kentucky could officially join the loaded Flowers race — it's approaching 40 suitors, per Tipton — if they like what they see during their visits to the prep school in Lincolnton.

Plus, it's worth noting that Trentyn Flowers has mentioned plans for unofficial visits to Duke and Kentucky this fall, albeit without revealing dates yet.

As Pro Insight's Andrew Slater noted in a tweet, Duke and others heading to Combine Academy should check out one of Flowers' teammates, junior shooting guard Rakease Passmore. He's a 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star, ranking No. 49 in the class with a reported 46-inch vertical, and grew up a Blue Devil fan.

Thus far, first-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has handed out seven offers on the 2024 recruiting trail but has yet to land a commitment from the bunch.

Those targets are five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.