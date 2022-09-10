Earlier this week, Travis Branham of 247Sports reported that Combine Academy (N.C.) junior wing and potential Duke basketball target Trentyn Flowers plans to reveal a list of favorites in his recruitment on Oct. 13.

Then, during his chat with SI.com director of basketball recruiting Jason Jordan, Flowers laid out the one requirement for suitors to land on his list and specified an odd number that shall survive the cut (his offer sheet is almost 30 deep):

"For me, whoever is rocking with me, I wouldn't be surprised to see them on my list when I cut it down to 13 on Oct. 13."

Flowers, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and whose coach calls him "the best offensive player in the class of 2024," suggested to Jordan that folks might view some members of his list as a bit odd, seeing that he's not ruling out lesser-known programs.

As for where the Blue Devils stand, their lack of an offer to Flowers stands out in light of the fact the 6-foot-8, 180-pound long-limbed five-star has referred to Duke as his "dream school." But he seemed to directly address that hurdle when explaining to Jordan that his list may allow for an exception:

"I'd like all of the schools on my list to be offers, but I'm open if I know the offer is probably coming, and you make that clear to me. I might do that with, like, one school, but that's it."

Although the offer hasn't materialized yet, Duke has shown interest in Flowers for months.

Within the past few days alone, three other ACC schools have entered the fray: UNC, Louisville, and Florida State.

Meanwhile, Trentyn Flowers updated Jordan on the schools he's eyeing for a visit this fall. Oregon, Kansas, and Georgia State will host him for official visits. Plus, he is looking to take unofficial visits to Duke, Kentucky, UNC, and Virginia Tech.

So one could predict that all or most of the above will wind up on his list.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.