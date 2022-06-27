Oak Ridge (Fla.) small forward Alex Kuminga, the younger brother of 2022 NBA champion and former Duke basketball recruiting target Jonathan Kuminga, is only a rising high school freshman. He hasn't reported any offers, and it could be years before he decides on a destination after his prep career.

However, it seems the 6-foot-5, 170-pound Congo native has an appreciation for the Blue Devils. Although Travis Branham of 247Sports noted that Alex Kuminga's English is a work in progress, here's what he said during their recent chat:

"I want to go to Duke."

Simple as that.

Heavy Duke basketball interest in Alex Kuminga is unlikely anytime soon

Jonathan Kuminga sat No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2021 Composite before reclassifying to 2020, where the 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward finished No. 4 in the rankings. He then joined the NBA G League Ignite team instead of going the college route and went No. 7 overall to the Warriors at the 2021 NBA Draft.

Branham suggested that Alex Kuminga has a long way to go before emulating his brother's success yet showed plenty of promise at the National High School Basketball Coaches Association Southeast Regional in Atlanta over the weekend:

"[Alex Kuminga] is all arms and legs at this early stage of development in the 2026 class. He's still extremely immature physically but showed good athleticism and even knocked down a stepback three in one viewing this weekend."

Branham continued:

"Kuminga has a lot of the tools you look for early in a prospect, and he has a lot of talent and upside to grow into, and he only just moved to the United States in the last year."

Duke hasn't extended any 2026 offers but has targeted three 2025 prospects early in power forward Cameron Boozer, point guard Cayden Boozer, and small forward Cooper Flagg.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.