Duke in Hot Pursuit for Elite International Guard
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are not afraid to tap into the international circuit to find elite talent.
This season, Scheyer and Co. brought over Dame Sarr, an Italian wing who played professionally for FC Barcelona before heading to the NCAA. In 2024-25, the Blue Devils brought in Khaman Maluach from South Sudan.
Now, it looks like the Blue Devils are in hot pursuit of international guard Quinn Ellis, and they could be the new frontrunner if he were to head over to college basketball.
Duke Potential Frontrunner for Guard Quinn Ellis
Quinn Ellis is a 6'5", 200-pound guard from the United Kingdom. He currently plays for Olimpia Milano in Lega Basket Serie A, Italy's top league, and the Euro League. The 22-year-old is averaging 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season, but has been playing professionally since 2019.
Ellis has also increased his stock on the international stage while playing for Great Britain in the World Cup Qualifiers, where he averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 assists. In 2025, the guard was awarded LBA's Best Young Player, Italian Cup MVP, and Italian Supercup MVP.
Duke has recently emerged as a potential suitor for Ellis' services, but programs such as Kentucky, Louisville, BYU, and Houston have also been in hot pursuit. However, as of late, it seems like the Blue Devils are covering serious ground.
Guard Room Could Be Crowded With an Addition of Ellis
Ellis is an extremely talented player, and his professional experience would be a major addition to the Blue Devils' roster in 2026-27, but another point guard could make the backcourt extremely crowded if Ellis were to ultimately commit to Duke.
The only true guards on Duke's roster this season are junior Caleb Foster and freshman Cayden Boozer. As of now, it seems more likely than not that both would come back to college next season as opposed to head to the NBA level.
Considering Foster came back to Durham after a disastrous sophomore year and is now putting together career numbers, it would be a bit of a shock if he elected to enter the portal. However, that same reality can't be said for Boozer if Ellis were to join the program.
Additionally, Duke is bringing in 5-star Deron Rippey Jr., the No. 1 overall point guard in the 2026 class.
Recent reports are signaling that Duke is very interested in Ellis, but his joining the program could have repercussions on the rest of the current roster's guards.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.