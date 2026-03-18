Duke in Hot Pursuit for Elite International Guard

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are not afraid to tap into the international circuit to find elite talent.

This season, Scheyer and Co. brought over Dame Sarr, an Italian wing who played professionally for FC Barcelona before heading to the NCAA. In 2024-25, the Blue Devils brought in Khaman Maluach from South Sudan.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now, it looks like the Blue Devils are in hot pursuit of international guard Quinn Ellis, and they could be the new frontrunner if he were to head over to college basketball.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cuts down the net after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Potential Frontrunner for Guard Quinn Ellis

Quinn Ellis is a 6'5", 200-pound guard from the United Kingdom. He currently plays for Olimpia Milano in Lega Basket Serie A, Italy's top league, and the Euro League. The 22-year-old is averaging 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season, but has been playing professionally since 2019.

Ellis has also increased his stock on the international stage while playing for Great Britain in the World Cup Qualifiers, where he averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 assists. In 2025, the guard was awarded LBA's Best Young Player, Italian Cup MVP, and Italian Supercup MVP.

The future of Quinn Ellis is uncertain, but the NCAA is pushing hard for the Olimpia Milano guard.



Several colleges are interested, including Kentucky, but Duke has emerged as the closest destination to Ellis, as anticipated by @eurodevotion . pic.twitter.com/dE38Ys5mOr — Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) March 17, 2026

Duke has recently emerged as a potential suitor for Ellis' services, but programs such as Kentucky, Louisville, BYU, and Houston have also been in hot pursuit. However, as of late, it seems like the Blue Devils are covering serious ground.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) and guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) react in the first half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Guard Room Could Be Crowded With an Addition of Ellis

Ellis is an extremely talented player, and his professional experience would be a major addition to the Blue Devils' roster in 2026-27, but another point guard could make the backcourt extremely crowded if Ellis were to ultimately commit to Duke.

The only true guards on Duke's roster this season are junior Caleb Foster and freshman Cayden Boozer. As of now, it seems more likely than not that both would come back to college next season as opposed to head to the NBA level.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) controls the ball in front of Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Considering Foster came back to Durham after a disastrous sophomore year and is now putting together career numbers, it would be a bit of a shock if he elected to enter the portal. However, that same reality can't be said for Boozer if Ellis were to join the program.

Additionally, Duke is bringing in 5-star Deron Rippey Jr., the No. 1 overall point guard in the 2026 class.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Recent reports are signaling that Duke is very interested in Ellis, but his joining the program could have repercussions on the rest of the current roster's guards.