Duke basketball could enjoy the "dream school" advantage in the Trentyn Flowers sweepstakes. First, though, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer would have to extend an offer to the Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star small forward, an admitted long-time fan of the Blue Devils.

And the offer might need to come within the next five weeks.

This weekend, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported that Flowers, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and seems further along in his recruitment than most in his class, plans to trim his list of suitors on Oct. 13.

Flowers holds more than two dozen offers.

Branham did not specify how many shall survive the cut for the 6-foot-8, 180-pound silky senior.

Will Duke basketball be on Trentyn Flowers' list?

Remember that Trentyn Flowers recently confirmed he'll take an unofficial visit to Duke this fall. He hasn't yet noted the dates for that trip.

Maybe it'll take place before Oct. 13. Or perhaps it won't.

Either way, the planned visit and Flowers' Duke fandom alone suggest that Scheyer and his crew are in an ideal position to land on his list, potentially even if they haven't officially joined the pursuit when he reveals it.

He told Pro Insight's Andrew Slater that, in addition to Duke, he intends to check out Arkansas, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, and Oregon in person this fall.

Keep in mind Flowers has mentioned he might decide on a college destination before his senior season begins.

As for the Blue Devils' possible holdup in chasing after Trentyn Flowers, it may center on the three 2024 offers they have already handed out to top-shelf small forwards. Those three targets, accounting for half of Duke's 2024 offer sheet, are five-star Naas Cunningham, five-star Bryson Tucker, and four-star Darren Harris.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.